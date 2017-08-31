RAPTOR ID SYSTEM IN PLACE IN WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

When it comes to school safety, the Walton County School District is stepping up its game.

As of last week, getting on campus just became a lot more secure. When walking onto a Walton County public school campus, visitors go through a series of security checks. Visitors must go through a secure lobby system and then go through the Raptor system also. So before anyone can get in they have quite a few safety measures, according to Walton Middle School Principal, Jeff Infinger. The Raptor is the latest system upgrade to the school district. Already installed in 42 other counties across the state, Raptor checks Florida databases for any kind of red flags against those who may be trying to gain access to schools. If an alert comes up, the principal, assistant principal, and school resource deputy are all immediately notified.

It connects straight to the Walton County sheriff’s department and if there is an issue or a hit on someone, the sheriff’s department would be there to help within minutes.

The new Raptor system update has been installed at all 15 Walton County public schools in the district.