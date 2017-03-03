Rattlesnake Rodeo schedule announced

Kendra Majors, AndalusiaStarNews

Next weekend locals and folks from miles away will be having a slithering good time at the 57th annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo.

Gates open Sat., March 11, at 8 a.m.

The festival’s namesake – the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake – will be present this year.

Arts and crafts and food vendors will be set up around the track at the stadium, as well.

Opp Mayor Becky Bracke said she was excited about the event.

“We are very excited,” she said. “We are looking forward to it. We have some great entertainment and we are hoping the weather cooperates.”

Tickets are on sale at city hall for $10 each or they can be purchased at the gate.

“I think they are going pretty good,” she said. “ I think it is slower because they are lower than usual, but it steady.”

Bracke said more than 100 people have signed up for the 5K.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

9 a.m. 5K walk/Run at Opp High School. Registration is from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.;

9 a.m.: Welcome

10:30 a.m.: First heat and snake show;

Noon: Opening ceremonies with the National Anthem performed by Annie Ball;

1 p.m.: Second heat and snake show;

2 p.m.: Third heat and snake show;

2:30 p.m.: Snake race championship;

3 p.m.: World Championship Buck Dancing Contest;

4 p.m.: Garrett Seago;

5 p.m.: Greasy Pole Climb;

6 p.m.: Martin McDaniel;

7 p.m., Chris Janson;

Sunday’s schedule:

10 a.m.: Gates open;

11:30 a.m.: Snake race and snake show;

Noon: Opening ceremonies with the National Anthem by Charity Bowden;

1 p.m.: Ben Norris;

2 p.m.: Snake race and snake championship;

2:30 p.m.: Charity Bowden;

3:30 p.m.: Martin McDaniel;

5 p.m.: Confederate Railroad