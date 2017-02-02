RAY VAUGHN BROWN, SR. 1943 – 2017

Mr. Ray Vaughn Brown, Sr., Age 73, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017. He was born March 26, 1943 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to John and Gaynell Taylor Brown.

Mr. Brown was a resident of Freeport. He worked as a Tug Boat Captain for many years before retiring. He was a very talented Folk Artist, having made many metal sculptures.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, James Brown and Robert Brown and one daughter, Carla Evans.

Mr. Brown is survived by his two sons Joe Brown and Ray Brown, Jr both of Freeport, Florida; three sisters, Hattie Caswell of Freeport, Florida, Johnie Lowery of Freeport, Florid and Barbara Sue Madden of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

