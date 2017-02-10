RAYMON “ROWDY” YATES 1941 – 2017 Raymon “Rowdy” Yates, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Rowdy was born January 17, 1941, in Wilkes County, N.C. to the late Royal Yates and Stella Nichols Yates. He was a mechanic by trade and could fix almost anything that had a motor on it.

After serving time in the Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, and working in Cannon Mills in North Carolina, he moved with his family to DeFuniak Springs. There, he began his career as a mechanic at L&H Automotive. He became an instructor in the Vocational Division of Walton County School System in 1984, and taught automotive mechanics. After retiring from the school system, he was able to give more time to his church, where he continued his ability to fix things.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in DeFuniak Springs, and an Elder. He loved serving the Lord, and he really loved his church family.

Rowdy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet, son Raymon, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Houston, Texas, son Randy Wayne Yates of Salisbury, NC, and granddaughters Molly & Katy Yates of Houston, Texas.

His body has been entrusted to the National Cremation Society. A memorial ceremony will be held at First Presbyterian Church in DeFuniak Springs on February 18th at 2:00pm.