REBECCA VIRGINIA DOCTER

1945 – 2017

Mrs. Rebecca ‘Becky’ Virginia Docter, age 71, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 20, 2017. She was born April 29, 1945 in Tampa, Florida to William Albert Billingsley, Sr. and Betty Leverington Billingsley Gregory.

Mrs. Docter was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Southwide Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She spent over 30 years as a devoted Pastor’s wife, serving the Lord alongside her husband. She worked as a Co-Director at the Elmore County Pregnancy Center in Wetumpka, Alabama. She attended the Baptist College of Florida. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, and taking family photographs.

Mrs. Docter is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Charlie Gregory, two brothers, Billy A. Billingsley, Jr. and Bobby Billingsley and sister, Hollie Carter.

Mrs. Docter survived by her loving husband of 54 years Reverend Bud Docter of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, three daughters, Twila Beth Duck and husband Tony of Wetumpka, Alabama, Tammy Beth Goodman and husband Buddy of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Taryn Beth Lockett and husband Jerome of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, brother Tommy Gregory and wife Linda of Zephyrhills, Florida, eight grandchildren Tanya Shoemate, Cierra Majerick and husband James, A.J. Duck, Nikki Dunsieth and husband Wes, Ashley Gay and husband Glen, Rachel Lauen and husband Chris, Lewis Goodman and wife Marli, Luke Lockett, and twelve great grandchildren Zack, Gracie, Jacob, Charlie, Carter, Ellie Kate, Angel, Kayleigh, Miah Mae, Remington, Dale, and Gordon.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00~8:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 24, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Bud Docter officiating.

Burial will follow in the Southwide Baptist Church Cemetery.

Those asked to serve as pallbearers are the grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home at 1000 Chemstrand Road, Cantonment, Florida 32533.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.