REGIONAL PLANNING COUNCIL AT KIWANIS MEETING

Tuesday, January 23rd, at the regular Kiwanis meeting in McLain’s Family Steakhouse, West Florida Regional Planning Council presented a program designed to discuss economic diversification. Currently, the West Florida Regional Planning Council and the Walton County Board of County Commissioners are working together to create an Economic Development Strategic Plan for Walton County, Florida. They were invited to attend the Kiwanis Meeting by County Commissioner Cecilia Jones and present their plans for economic diversification along with using the Kiwanis Club as a focus group. Part of the planning process of West Florida Regional Planning Council was to collect as much input from the community and leaders as possible. This is one of the first meetings they will hold in Walton County, more of them will be held through Walton County Commissioners, websites, and local media outlets. The main driver of the focus group is tourism and its supporting industries. After talking about the main driver, they begin to look at strategies that will help the economy thrive in certain sectors. The focus group was extremely valuable to West Florida Regional Planning Council as they gathered intel about Walton County assets and needs along with spreading the word about the planning process that they are working on. West Florida Regional Planning Council Community and Economic Development Planning Manager Jennifer Laurent stated, “The Planning Council has worked with Walton County as a resource partner on many projects in the past, and we routinely engage the County’s leaders on grants, growth management, transportation planning, and economic development efforts. Walton County is a special place with many competitive assets to build upon and market. Projections show even more exponential growth ahead for the County, and everyone recognizes that being prepared with infrastructure and job opportunities to meet the demand is key. The Strategic Plan will be the roadmap for the County to follow.” If anyone would like to get more information on West Florida Regional Planning Council they can visit www.wfrpc.org.

Share This Post







