REMEMBER TO BUCKLE-UP & DRIVE SOBER

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

DeFuniak Springs Police Department released a reminder to all motorists to buckle-up and don’t drink and drive. As motorists take to the roads for the holidays, DeFuniak Springs Police are urging everyone to buckle up and have a designated driver before drinking alcohol. Officers will be out in full force, taking part in the 2017 national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement mobilization and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns. Officers will be looking for motorists who are not belted and drunk drivers. “As we kick-off the busy holiday season, it is critical that everyone buckles up every time they go out, day and night – no excuses,” said Chief Mark Weeks. “Our officers are prepared to ticket anyone who is not wearing their seat belt, including drivers that have not buckled their children. – Click It or Ticket.”