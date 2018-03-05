REMINDER FOR SPRING BREAKERS HEADING TO PANAMA CITY BEACH

Bay County Sheriff’s Office what is not allowed throughout the month March for Spring Break. On sandy beaches, right of way, and parking spots alcohol cannot be consumed. After midnight, anyone under the age of 21 cannot be on any premises in the unincorporated areas of Bay County that serve alcohol except active duty military personnel with ID. On the sandy beaches in Bay County, holes can be no deeper than two feet. The operation of a rented scooter at night is illegal during Spring Break. Bay County Law Enforcement Officers are allowed to order a cease and desist to a nuisance party. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford stated, “We’re glad you’ve chosen Panama City Beach as your Spring Break destination, but, you need to be aware of the laws that affect you. It’s our job to keep you and year-round residents of Panama City Beach safe, a job we take very seriously. There is zero tolerance for criminal behavior. Use common sense and leave Springs Break with a great suntan, not a criminal record.”

