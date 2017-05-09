REP. DRAKE’S SUPPORT OF BILL SURPRISES WALTON COUNTIANS

It did not go unnoticed in Walton County, though, that state Rep. Brad Drake voted in support of the measure.

Drake not only represents a district that includes Walton County, where hundreds of thousands of dollars have been paid out because of Sunshine Law violations, he lives in the county.

Drake said he would have felt like a hypocrite voting against the bill.

“We in the Legislature are allowed to meet in private and discuss proposals,” he said.

House Bill 843, introduced by state Rep. Byron Donalds of Naples, said any two members of “any agency or authority of any county, municipal corporation or political subdivision with a total membership of at least five members may meet in private and discuss public business without providing notice … or recording such meeting.”

It would have forbidden the meeting parties from taking formal action or discussing funding issues.

“Exempting such one-on-one meetings from public meetings requirements will allow such members to better serve the interests of the public which they have been elected or appointed to represent,” the bill said.