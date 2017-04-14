REP. GAETZ HOSTS ‘OPEN GAETZ DAY’ IN HOLMES COUNTY

Representative Matt Gaetz made a trip to the far east side of his district Wednesday and hosted an “Open Gaetz Day” in Holmes County.

Gaetz began with a first responder meet and greet and city council meeting, but spent most of the day with young people at a 4H field trip at Ponce de Leon High School and Elementary School.

“It’s invigorating to be around young people who have a passion for service and have a passion for strong citizenship and a good community,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R)-Florida.

The Congressman joined the celebration of a senior basketball player’s college scholarship signing where Gaetz told the athlete his achievements will be commemorated in the official record of the United States Congress.

Then, Gaetz let the 7th grade civics teachers take a break as he taught the students about what it’s like working in Washington D.C.

The students asked questions on topics they will soon face on their end of course tests, as well as some questions about the national debt, President Trump and foreign policy.

“A lot of our students live in a rural area and rarely get to interact with folks at his level in politics and so the fact that he took time out of his day to come see us, it’s a tremendous honor,” said Brian Morgan, Principal, Ponce de Leon High School.