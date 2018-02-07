RESIDENTIAL FIRE IN DEFUNIAK SPRINGS

Monday, February 5th, at 8:08 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire call at 2817 Cosson Road, DeFuniak Springs, Florida. When Walton County Fire Rescue arrived, along with DeFuniak Springs Fire Department and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, they found the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Thankfully, all the residents in the mobile made it out safely with no injuries. After fighting the fire for 30 minutes, Firefighters were able to contain the fire and clear the scene just after 11:00 p.m. Sadly, one of the Walton County Fire Rescue Firefighters received minor injuries while fighting the blaze. The Firefighter was transported to a local hospital treatment for the injuries. The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical issues.

