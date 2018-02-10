RESIDENTIAL FIRE IN PONCE DE LEON

Thursday, February 8th, after 5:00 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue received a call to 148 Rushing Road regarding a residential fire. Walton County Fire Rescue along with Argyle Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The two-story residence was fully involved and engulfed in immense flames with heavy smoke. After an hour of fighting the residential fire, it was contained. Firefighters were finally able to leave the scene just after 12:00 a.m. Thankfully, there were no residents home at the time and there were no injuries. American Red Cross was called to the scene for assistance to residents. At the time of this report, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

