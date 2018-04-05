RESIDENTS OF A PENSACOLA TRAILER PARK FACE AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Resident at a mobile home park are facing an uncertain future. The Florida Department of Health said a leaking septic tank and other issues are making it unsafe to live at the mobile home park at 906 New Warrington Road. If the property owner does not get the issues fixed, residents could be forced to find a new place to live. “Everything has been going out and it’s been progressive,” Janet Britt said. “First the hot water, then the water and now he has the water off again,” Britt said she and the roughly dozen other residents do not know what to do. She said they have paid their rent, which include utilities, but they have not been working lately. “It’s really sad,” Britt said. “It’s really just a bad situation.” There is a chance they might have to find a new place entirely. The Florida Department of Health said it is not Sanitary to live there right now. Robert Merritt is the director for environmental health. He said the property owner needs to fix a leaking septic tank that is spilling raw sewage. He said there is also debris and other garbage throughout the property. “If you have an unsanitary condition such as an overflowing septic tank, you can have disease spread quickly throughout that park,” Merritt said. “Sometimes you have a very susceptible population due to age and youngsters and we want to prevent that from happening,” Merritt said the park has been operating without a license since October 1st. He said if the owner does not fix the problems, the health department might have to take the matter to court. One option would be to ask the judge to turn off the water for good so that the septic tank cannot overflow. If that is the case, people living here, might not be here much longer. “It puts me and my wife in a tough spot because we have no other options,” Richard Barclay said. “Everyone is extremely upset and I know they’re not that articulate, but they have a right to be under these circumstances,” Britt said. “I have no idea what anybody is going to do actually.” The property owner said that fixing the septic tank is going to cost upwards of $7,000. That is money he does not have right now because the tenants have not been paying their rent. He plans to fix the issues when he can.

Share This Post





