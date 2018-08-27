RETA JANE TOOLE 1929-2018

Mrs. Reta Jane Toole, age 89, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018. She was born August 6, 1929, in Gould, Oklahoma to Roy and Valta Stanka Taylor.

Mrs. Toole was a resident of Walton County for the past 59 years moving from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was Presbyterian by faith and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in DeFuniak Springs. She worked as a bookkeeper and clerk in the oil industry. She was an avid golf player for over 30 years.

Mrs. Toole was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Buford B. Toole of 52 years, step-sister, Betty Price and brother Ronald Taylor.

Mrs. Toole is survived by her three sons; Donald Toole and wife Ann of Birmingham, Alabama, Ronald Toole and wife Angie of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and Brian Toole and wife Sharon of Bremon, Georgia; brother, Larry Greb and wife Tammy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, sister-in-law, Jody Taylor of Texas; step-sister, Gladys Talley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Melinda Gunter and husband Trey, Amy Cosma and husband Bryan, Ben Toole, Jesse Toole, and Sarah Brown; great-grandchildren , Susannah and Caroline.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00~8:00 PM, Friday, August 31, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Graveside Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Magnolia Cemetery, with Reverends Durl Odom and Joanne Kublik officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church at 1063 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.