REV. MILTON “CARL” REDMON 1954-2017

Rev. Milton “Carl” Redmon, age 63, of Prosperity, Florida passed away peacefully Thursday, October 19, 2017 at his home. He was born January 29, 1954 to Lloyd S. and Jewel Baxley Redmon and was a 1972 graduate of Ponce de Leon High School. Carl was a quiet spoken man who enjoyed the outdoors. He loved spreading God’s word! Bro. Redmon had pastored many local churches through the years. “Poppy Carl” was dearly loved by his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Helen Redmon and Christine Day; one brother, Larry Redmon; and step- grandson, Kolby Sconiers.

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Dinky) Redmon; son, Kenneth Redmon; step-children, Pam Jones and husband Jimmy, Adrian Sconiers, Robert Sconiers, and Nick Sconiers and his wife Jessica; sisters, Eleanor Warren and Margene Collinsworth and husband Harold; brothers, Archie Redmon and wife Lori, Phillip Redmon and wife Regina, Donnie Redmon and wife Tamara and Micha Redmon; three grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; three step- great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017 beginning at 12:00 at the Community Holiness Church, 971 Live Oak Ave West, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435 with visitation one hour prior. Committal services will follow in the Reedy Assembly of God Church Cemetery. Flowers are being accepted.

