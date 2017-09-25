REWARD OFFERED FOR TWO SUBJECTS

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous tipster who helps authorities locate Austin Wade Galloway andWhitney Denise Daulton. Austin Wade Galloway – White male, 22 years old (DOB: 05/11/1995), 6’0” tall, 185 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Galloway is wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of burglary. Galloway’s last known address was on Woodwind Drive in Destin. Whitney Denise Daulton – Black female, 22 years old (DOB: 03/22/1995), 5’03” tall, 235 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Daulton is wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card. Daulton’s last known address was on Middle Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Anybody with information about the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS.

