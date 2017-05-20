REWARD OFFERED FOR WALTON COUNTY BURGLARY SUSPECT

Walton County, Fla—A reward is now being offered for any information leading to the arrest of Joshua Graves, 39.

Deputies responded to 12889 U.S. Highway 98 West just before 11 p.m. April 29 following a 911 call from the store’s owner. The caller said he fired an unknown number of shots with his .25-caliber handgun at two suspects who broke into the store using a hammer and a crow bar and immediately starting shattering display cases to gain access to jewelry. The caller stated he might have hit one of the suspects before they both fled the scene on foot.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and investigators identified Timothy Vignolo, 32, and Graves as two primary suspects. It has since been confirmed that Graves sustained a gunshot wound during the heist.

Vignolo was arrested May 11th by Meridian Police Department in Mississippi after being involved in a traffic crash where he was driving under the influence. In addition, Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested Michael Goins, 60, of Alpine, Alabama for also being involved in the crime.

Now, Walton County Sheriff’s is matching any Crime Stoppers reward up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Joshua Graves. Graves is suspected to be hiding out in the Talladega County area in Alabama.