RHONDA SKIPPER, WALTON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR ANNOUNCES CONSUMERS CAN NOW RECEIVE RENEWAL CONCEALED WEAPON PERMITS

Local residents are now able to renew their concealed weapon permit at the Walton County Tax Collector’s Office in DeFuniak Springs. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam partnered with the Honorable Rhonda Skipper to pass legislation that extends this opportunity to residents of Walton County.Mrs. Skipper stated, “This is a great way to provide customers with a means to renew their permit at the local level.” Mrs. Skipper is pleased for this next step in working with the state to continuously find new and better ways to help our customers. Florida concealed weapon permits are processed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Due to rising demand, tax collector offices have been given authority to accept renewal applications and print renewal permits for eligible applicants.

Holders of a concealed permit who are not Florida residents, or who need to submit documentation of a name change will not be eligible to receive a renewal permit from Tax Collector Offices pursuant to the Department of Agriculture. However, applications can still be submitted at the Walton County Tax Collector’s Office, but FDACS will print and mail the renewal license.

There are currently more than 1.7 million concealed weapon licenses in Florida, and the department processed more than 237,000 applications for new licenses and 127,000 renewal licenses last fiscal year.Don’t waste time mailing your application for renewal. Stop by your Walton County Tax Collector’s Office in DeFuniak Springs and apply in person.For more information or to schedule your appointment, please contact the Walton County Tax Collector’s Office at (850) 892-8121 or visit www.waltontaxcollector.com.