Wednesday, February 28th, at the Eucheeanna Community Center, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is going to held for Mckinnon Bridge. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 11:00 a.m. The refreshments, parking, and celebration will be held at the Eucheeanna Community Center which located at the Intersection of Mckinnon Bridge Road and Red Hill, Ponce De Leon, Florida. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to encourage anyone who able to attend this ribbon cutting event.

