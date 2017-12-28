RIBBON CUTTING TO BE HELD

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

On Tuesday, January 9th, at 9:00 a.m., Chairman County Commissioner Bill Chapman will host a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Fluffy Landing Neighborhood Park. The new park is at 40 Shady Lane in Freeport. Although, this park does not have any available restroom facilities or passenger vehicle parking on site, there is some space for golf cart parking. The park is intended for the surrounding neighborhood and it provides an extra fishing opportunity. The fishing opportunity was made available after a boardwalk was created to cross a ditch and a dock that leads to the landing area. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to see everyone come out to this grand opening of Fluffy Landing Neighborhood Park.