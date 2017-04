Eucheeanna Apostolic Church will host a Ribeye Steak Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, April 7th at the Thrift-Way Supermarket. ┬áThe Steak Dinner includes a delicious ribeye, potato salad, green beans, corn on the cob, and dessert – all for only $8.

Local Delivery is available for 3 or more orders. For more information, call Anita at 850-333-7825 or stop by Thrift-Way and ask for Ms. Shirley.