RICE INDICTED FOR MURDER

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Tuesday that an Escambia County Grand Jury indicted Mary Barbara Craig Rice for First Degree Murder in the death of Kayla Crocker and Accessory after the Fact for the homicides of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Santa Rosa County.

Kayla Crocker was found by her mother on February 6, 2017 with a gunshot wound to her head.

Rice and her accomplice, William Boyette, eluded authorities for over a week after the killings until they were spotted at a motel in Georgia. As police surrounded the motel, Boyette committed suicide and police captured Rice.

Rice is scheduled to make a first appearance in Santa Rosa County on March 1, 2017 and will be arraigned on March 10, 2017 in Escambia County before Circuit Judge Joel Boles.