RICHARD “RICK” ALLEN HULETT 1954-2017

Mr. Richard “Rick” Allen Hulett, age 62, passed away Saturday 27, 2017. He was born October 6, 1954 in Madison, Indiana to Charles to and Norma Hulett.



Mr. Hulett was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was a veteran serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. He owned and Operated Rick’s Small Engine Repair. He enjoyed fishing, and taking care of his dogs. He lived life to the fullest. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Mr. Hulett is preceded in death his parents and his sisters Kathy and Pamela Hulett.



Mr. Hulett is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Elizabeth Hulett of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; his son, Richard “Ricky” A. Hulett, Jr. and wife Jessica of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; three daughters, Jenny S. Santos and husband Joe of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Amber M, Wirth of Shalimar, Florida and Amanda R. Hulett of Ponce De Leon, Florida; three sisters, Tricia Hulett of Indiana, Donna Beyer of Wisconsin and Kay Gresk and husband John of Wisconsin, nine grandchildren, and one great grandson.



Celebration of Life services will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, June 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435; with Reverend Richard Murray officiating.



Flowers are being accepted.



You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book atwww.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

