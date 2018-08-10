RICHARD “RICKY” NEY INFINGER 1949-2018

Mr. Richard “Ricky” Ney Infinger, age 69, passed away August 8, 2018. He was born February 26, 1949, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Hubert and Bertie Strickland Infinger.

Ricky was Baptist by faith. Ricky graduated from Walton High School and Gupton-Jones mortuary college in Atlanta.

Preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Infinger and Bertie Strickland- Infinger; one brother, Ralph Infinger; and one sister, Wynell Bulger.

Ricky is survived by his wife of 49 years, Andrea Clary Infinger of Atlanta, Georgia, his children, Brian Infinger and wife Teresa of Dallas, Georgia, Erin and Mike of Roanoke, Texas, Shannon Infinger of Atlanta, Georgia, Cara Infinger of Atlanta, Georgia; his grandchildren, Andrew and his wife Nicole, Joshua, Caleb and Molly, Alexander; his siblings, Randall Infinger and his wife Annette of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Linda (Ann) Sutton of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Robert Infinger and wife Sandy of Miramar Beach, Florida.

A time of visitation will be held at 2:00~3:00 PM, Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, with Eulogy by Sandy Jack Brown.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

