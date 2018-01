As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Wednesday, January 3rd, between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Canal Street off County Road 395 will be closed for a day for road work. Regional Utilities will be working on this to install an additional crossing in the area. This crossing is related to the County Road 395 at 30A intersection improvement project. Motorists planning to travel in this area are asked to take an alternate route. The work has been finished on County Road 395 between Grove Road and 30A.