ROAD CLOSURES

9 a.m. Friday, May 26 through 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 . In preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday there will be no lane closures on the state road system fromthrough

Okaloosa County.

· State Road (S.R.) 123 Widening from North of Toms Creek to North of Turkey Creek- Northbound traffic will be shifted to its final configuration this week. One northbound travel lane will be open as crews place the final layer of asphalt on the roadway. Intermittent lane closures and alternating lane shifts will continue over the next two weeks. Once all work is complete, both north and southbound lanes will open to traffic.

· I-10 over Shoal River Routine Bridge Inspection- That will be today, eastbound and westbound lane restrictions, 2.4 miles east of S.R. 85, as crews perform a routine inspection. Lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Ferdon Boulevard (S.R. 85) Construction Activities- – Driveway construction north of Redstone Avenue Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25 . Southbound lane restrictions will be in effect between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

U.S. 98 Maintenance and Repair of Underground Stormwater Drainage, from Gulf Shore Drive to Airport Road in Destin- Intermittent westbound lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday as crews clean and seal pipe joints along the trunk line, adjacent manhole, and curb inlet structures. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2017.

Walton County

· U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Alternating east and westbound lane closures between Holiday Road and the Okaloosa/Walton County line from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Thursday, May 25 as crews perform drainage work.