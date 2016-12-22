ROBBERY SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

On December 16, 2016 the Bonifay Police Department responded to a robbery at Subway located on South Waukesha Street (SR 79) at approximately 8:55pm.

The suspect presented a note to the cashier and left with the money from the cash register and employee tip jar. The suspect was a white male, approximately 45 to 55 years-of-age, approximately 5’11” tall, wearing a plaid lannel jacket, blue shirt and camouflage hat.

On Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2016, the Bonifay Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for James Lee McCarty, white male, 56 years-of-age, with a last known address in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. McCarty’s identity was obtained by a call placed to Crime Stoppers of Holmes County. He was later positively identified in a photo line-up presented to the cashier.

Anyone with knowledge as to McCarty’s whereabouts is asked to notify their nearest law enforcement agency or the Bonifay Police Department at 850-547-3661.