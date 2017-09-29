ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER BATTERING WOMAN AND STEALING TABLET

Officers responded to the area of S 18th Street in reference to a Robbery. A female advised that a man she knew as “Zuke” had driven up behind her while she was walking down the road. The suspect got out of the vehicle and jumped on the victim, striking her in the head multiple times. He then took her computer tablet from the victim’s purse and fled the area. Officers observed the suspect’s vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. 48 year old Andy Williams of DeFuniak Springs was identified as the driver. Williams was detained and transported to the Police Department where he voluntarily spoke with Officers and a Detective concerning the incident. Williams denied assaulting the victim and advised the tablet was a gift. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s residence and the tablet was located. Williams was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where he was booked on charges of Robbery, Battery, and Theft. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.