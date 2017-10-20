ROBERT “BOB” CHARLES KELLY 1938-2017

Mr. Robert “Bob” Charles Kelly, age 79, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 after a brief battle with Leukemia. He was born March 31, 1938 in Anita, Iowa to Vincent and Florence Fuchs Kelly.

Mr. Kelly was a resident of Santa Rosa beach. He was Catholic by faith and a member of the St. Rita Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country in the 101st Airborne Division. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha receiving his Master’s Degree. He worked as a Chief Financial Officer in Hospital Administration for over 40 years before retiring. He was an avid reader, he enjoyed collecting classic Automobiles. He loved college football, especially the Oklahoma Sooners. He was a board member for Habitat for Humanity in San Diego , California and Columbus, Georgia. He also volunteered at Caring and Sharing in Santa Rosa Beach for the past 10 years. He also enjoyed physical conditioning.

Mr. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Russell Kelly.

Mr. Kelly is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Rhonda Kelly of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; one son; Samuel Kelly of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; three daughters; Laura Kelly Collins and husband Kevin of Colorado, Jennifer Kelly Armstrong and Valerie Kelly of California; one brother Ronald Kelly and wife Judy of Arizona; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Kelly of Nebraska; grandchildren; Ana, Grant, Kyle, Caleb, Abagail, Jeremiah, Zachary.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Monday, October 23, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St Rita Catholic Church, 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459, with Father Michael Hartley officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the South Walton Caring and Sharing at 112 Lynn Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

Burial will follow in the Gulf Cemetery, with Military Honors by the United States Army.

