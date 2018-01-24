ROBERT “BOB” MACLEOD GOODING 1942-2017

Robert “Bob” MacLeod Gooding, age 75, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2017. He was born on July 23, 1942 in Bangor, Maine to Ernest A. Gooding, Jr. and Alice MacLeod Gooding.

Mr. Gooding was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Clifford.

Mr. Gooding is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mayra Gooding; his daughter Ana Matthews and her husband Patrick of Spokane, Washington, sons John M. Gooding and wife Ana of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Johnny J. Gooding of Tampa, Florida; two brothers, Dr. John Gooding and his wife Teresa of Panama City, Florida and Dr. Daniel Gooding and his wife Kathryn of Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Robbie, Randee, David, John and Garren; and two great grandchildren: Steve and Remington.

Mr. Gooding was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was a loving husband, father, military policeman, and veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the U.S. Army for 23 years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major (CSM) in 1984. He then went on to retire from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in Huntsville, Texas in 1997.

He served as Past VFW Department Commander, Canal Zone, Panama and was a member of Hancock Masonic Lodge #311 in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

During his lifetime, Bob accomplished over sixty parachute jumps, was an avid runner, completing many races to include several marathons. He was also a loyal fan of the New England Patriots and the Florida State Seminoles football teams.

Bob cherished family and friends and maintained many lasting relationships with those that he met throughout his military career and during his tenure with the TDCJ. He was proud of his home state – Maine and maintained his high school friendships by often attending Bangor High School reunions.

A military ceremony and celebration of life will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation to the local Shriners Hospital for Children can be made.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences, and sign a guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.