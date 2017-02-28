ROBERT EUGENE DRAKE 1929 – 2017

Mr. Robert Eugene Drake, age 87, passed away Monday, February 27, 2017. He was born April 26, 1929 in Yellow Springs, Ohio to Robert and Juanita Drake.



Mr. Drake was a resident of Glendale. He was a veteran of the WWII serving his country in the United Sates Air Force. He worked a as carpenter in construction for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



Mr. Drake is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Juanita Drake; his grandparents Popo and Dada; his siblings, Donnie, Billy, Jimmy, Patty, Betty and Doris.



Mr. Drake is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Sue Drake of Glendale, Florida; four sons Donald Drake and wife Kathy of Glendale, Florida, Dan Drake and wife Marlene of Geneva, Alabama, Rick Drake of Samson, Alabama and Billy Burgess of Glendale; three daughters Donna Adams of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Connie Morse and husband Scott of Glendale, Florida and Bonnie Hamlett and husband Walter of Glendale, Florida; four sisters Dolly Drake of Texas, Suzy Stansell and husband Bobby of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Lois King and husband Roger of Vero Beach, Florida and Mary Ann Meredith of West Bay, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.



A time of visitation will be held from 10:00~11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home with Reverend Wilbur Williams officiating.



Flowers are being accepted.

Pallbearers will be Colby Richardson, Gauge Richardson, Zachary Burgess, Ethan Laird, Craig Drake and Dan Ratcliff.



Burial will follow in the Cluster Springs Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.