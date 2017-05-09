ROBERT HENRY NASH SR. 1951-2017

Mr. Robert Henry Nash, Sr., age 65, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017. He was born on October 28, 1951 in Pascagoula, Mississippi to Henry and Minnie Nash.

Mr. Nash was Baptist by faith and a member of West Side Baptist Church in DeFuniak Springs. Robert was also a very avid motorcycle enthusiast.

Mr. Nash was a resident of DeFuniak Springs and lived there for the last 29 years of his life after moving from Panama City. He was an active member and fire chief of the United Volunteer Fire Department of Woodlawn for 18 years.

Mr. Nash is preceded in death by his father, Henry A. Nash, mother Minnie Lee Avery Nash, and step-father J.R. Shell.

Mr. Nash is survived by his wife Rita, and son Robert H. Nash, Jr. He is also survived by his daughters, Mandi Nash, Michelle Gillis and husband Chad, Melinda Scott and husband Eric, and Robbie Nash. Mr. Nash is also survived by his sister Susan Neely and husband Tom. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A time of visitation will be held at 10am~Noon, Wednesday, May 10 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

