ROBIN LYNN MARTIN 1958-2017

Mrs. Robin Lynn Martin, age 60, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017. She was born on November 21, 1958 in Streetor, Illinois to Amand Lepretre and Nancy Henkel Lepretre. Mrs. Martin was a thirty year resident of Walton county. She was Christian by faith. She worked as a heavy equipment operator for a construction company. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her father. Mrs. Martin is survived by her mother, Nancy Henkel Lepretre of Goreville, Illinois; her loving husband of twenty years, Benjamin F. Martin of Florala, Alabama; her two sons, Jerry John Pisel, Jr. and Tyler Fowler; her daughter Tiffany Bradfield of Milton, Florida; four brothers, Bruce Lepretre of Imperial, Missouri, Craig Lepretre of Secor, Illinois, Brian Lepretre of St. Louis, Illinois, and Jared Lepretre of Eureka, Illinois; and her sister, Michelle Lepretre of Silt, Colorado.

Share This Post







