RODEO RETURNING TO BONIFAY

October 5-7 at Memorial Field of Bonifay. The 73rd annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is returning to Bonifayat Memorial Field of Bonifay.

The Bonifay Kiwanis Club hosts the rodeo each year. The event kicks off with a rodeo parade on Friday and Saturday .

10-20,000 people are expected to attend the three nights of the rodeo.

With the large number of people who come to Bonifay for the rodeo, many local businesses also benefit that weekend. In past years, officials have said the rodeo usually brings in an additional $60,000 in sales tax.

Kiwanis Club leaders said they’re in need of more members to make this year’s rodeo happen.