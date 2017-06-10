ROGER WAYNE RUSHING 1951-2017

Mr. Roger Wayne Rushing, age 65, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017. He was born June 18, 1951 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Thedwell and Elma Prescott Rushing.

Mr. Rushing was a resident of Walton County. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era serving his country in the United Sates Air Force for over 20 years before retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He worked in Air Conditioning for several years.

Mr. Rushing is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Rushing and sister, Gail Sherman.

Mr. Rushing is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Judy Rushing of Ponce De Leon, Florida; three sons, Robert Rushing and wife Ann of Mississippi, Raymond Rushing of Washington and Joshua Rushing of Mobile, Alabama; one step-son, Joe Davis and wife Erika of Ponce De Leon, Florida; three brothers; Glen Rushing and wife Consuelo of Tallahassee, Florida, Edgar Rushing and wife Sandra of Ponce De Leon, Florida and Randall Rushing and wife Lisa of Madison, Alabama and two grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held at 10:00~11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Richard Murray officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Red Bay Cemetery.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.