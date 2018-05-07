RONALD “RONNIE” NORRIS, SR. 1944-2018

Ronald “Ronnie” Norris, Sr., age 73, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away in Panama City, Florida Tuesday, May 1, 2018. He was a loving father and grandfather. He touched the lives all who knew him. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, cooking, and gardening. When relaxing, he watched his favorite T. V. shows: M.A.S.H., Law and Order, Golden Girls, In Heat of the Night, Andy Griffith, and all Westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James O. and Anna M. Norris; two brothers, Wilmer Gene and Willard Norris; and one sister, Mary Norris Wade.

Ronald is survived by two sons, Ronald Reed Norris, Jr. and Donald A. Norris and wife Brandi; two daughters, Rhonda “Cricket” DePauw and husband Lee and Angie Thompson; eight grandchildren, Jason Lee and Steven Ray DePauw, Alishia Marie Smith, Karly Lynn Norris, Kameron Ellis, Logan Grant, Josh and Zack Czerr; two great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Brynlee Smith; one sister, Willie Mae Ward; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Elizebeth “Betty” Norris.

Those ask to serve as pallbearers: Jason and Steven DePauw, Jerry Anderson, Joey Clemmons, Kameron Ellis, Logan Grant, and Caleb Sanders.

A time of visitation will be held Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 6 until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 7, 2018 beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Bobby Tucker officiating. Committal services will follow in the New Ponce de Leon Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.