ROSIER EUGENE CUCHENS, SR. 1927 – 2017

Mr. Rosier Eugene Cuchens, Sr., age 89, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017. He was born October 15, 1927 in Freeport, Florida to William and Gatsy Kelly Cuchens.

Mr. Cuchens was a lifelong resident of Freeport, Florida. He was Freewill Baptist by faith. He was a veteran of WWII Serving his country in the United States Army. He worked as a Ground Power Electrician over the Flight Line at Eglin Air Force Base for 37 years before retiring. He also worked as a Tugboat Captain for several years, accomplishing a lifelong dream. He also enjoyed working for the Walton County Sheriff’s Department. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge F& AM # 108, Freeport, Florida.

Mr. Cuchens is preceded in death by his parents, by his brothers, W.A. Cuchens, Kyler Cuchens, James Kaymon Cuchens, J.C Cuchens and V. H. Cuchens and his sister Evelyn Jones.

Mr. Cuchens is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Mary Belle Cuchens of Freeport, Florida; children Vida Brinson and husband Aaron, Racheal Hulion and husband Kenneth and Rosier E. Cuchens and wife Kasey all of Freeport, Florida, sister Lorene Howell of Freeport, Florida; grandchildren Adam Brinson, Amy Rasz and husband James, Scott Hulion and wife Leslie, Ben Smith and wife Mandy, Kevin Hulion and wife Morgan, Nathan Smith and wife Jenni and Rosier E. Cuchens, III; great grandchildren, Phoebe, Milo, Theone, Trent, Callie, LaRae, Samuel and Norah Belle.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Hatcher Cemetery with, Reverend Sam Dunaway officiating.

Pallbearers will be his loving grandsons, Scott Hulion, Ben Smith, Kevin Hulion, Nathan Smith, Rosier Cuchens, III, and Adam Brinson.

Flowers are being accepted.

