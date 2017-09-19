ROY ALLEN MCCARTY 1941-2017

Mr. Roy Allen McCarty, age 76, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017. He was born January 22 1941 in Pampa, Texas to William and Etta Choate McCarty.

Mr. McCarty was a resident of Walton County. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Seagrove Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. As a lifelong media professional, Mr. McCarty was on-air talent in both radio and television, a lifetime member of the Screen Actors Guild, advertising agency owner, Past Governor of American Advertising Federation District 7 and on camera host of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon for over 20 years in Baton Rouge La. Allen’s love of people shown beyond jobs and titles. His greatest joy was meeting strangers and in minutes finding someone they knew in common and leaving them with big smiles and warm hearts as only Allen could do.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William Dyke McCarty.

Allen is survived by his best friend and wife of 29 years Jeanne M. Carter of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; children; Scott Allen McCarty, Casey Reed McCarty and Melissa Marie McCarty Wieczorek and husband Ben; step-children; Kristi J. Stevenson and husband John, and Gary C. Schrang; aunt, Audry Nell Waits; grandchildren; Judah Wieczorek, Maxwell Wieczorek, Cayden Denny, John Carter Stevenson, Catherine Stevenson and Savannah Stevenson.

Receiving of friends will be from 10:30-11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Seagrove Baptist Church; 4915 E County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

Celebration of life services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Seagrove Baptist Church at 4915 E County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459, with Reverend Gary Wiggins officiating. Attire is exactly what Allen would expect, very casual, Hawaiian shirts preferred.

Flowers are being accepted or donations in Allen’s memory to Seagrove Baptist Church Building Fund (address above) or Westonwood Ranch, 4390 Hwy 20 W, Freeport, FL 32439 www.westonwood.org Your gifts, your helpful actions, your thoughts and your prayers are all appreciated by the family

