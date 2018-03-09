RUBEN FRANKLIN WILLIAMSON 1937-2018

Mr. Ruben Franklin Williamson, age 80, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018. He was born on November 21, 1937, in New Harmony Community, Florida, to Jack Williamson and Bernice Rabourn Williamson.

Mr. Williamson was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was Christian by faith. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces serving his country in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He especially enjoyed going to Auctions. He was a member of the Gold Prospectors of America and Gold Wings Road Riders Association.

Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Melvin Williamson; son, Doug Williamson; and one great-grandson.

Mr. Williamson is survived by his devoted wife, Charlotte Williamson of DeFuniak Springs; son, James Williamson and wife Brandy of DeFuniak Springs; daughters, Janet Jackson and husband Danny of DeFuniak Springs, and Sherry Belfiore and husband Jim of Springhill, Florida; grandchildren, Jason Singh, Jessica Comerico, Gary Comerico, Mysti Williamson, Crystal Bevins, Marissa Daugherty, Madison Daugherty, and Destiny Williamson; and nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice and his dedicated nurse.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 16, 2018, at Magnolia Cemetery in the Williamson family plot with Reverend Steve Vergara officiating. Military Honors being held by the United States Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, a ‘go fund me’ account has been set up to help with final expenses.