RUBIO VISITS PENSACOLA, DISCUSSES CURBING OPIOID CRISIS

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, stopped in Pensacola this week to speak with local officials about Florida’s growing opioid crisis. In Florida, both heroin and fentanyl deaths increased by more than 70 percent from 2014 to 2015, according to a report by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Rubio has been traveling the state talking with stakeholders about how opioids are affecting their communities, as well as pushing for legislation that would give law enforcement agencies more tools to fight the epidemic. The senator sat down with officials from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department and the governments of Pensacola and Escambia countiesto hear their thoughts on what state and federal entities can do to help them win the battle against opioids. In the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, which includes Walton County, the number of deaths involving heroin jumped from three in 2013 to 28 in 2015, according to the Medical Examiners Commission report. Local fentanyl deaths weren’t reported in 2013, but climbed from eight in 2014 to 30 in 2015.