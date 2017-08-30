RUBY H. SLAY 1927-2017

Mrs Ruby H. Slay, age 89, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017. She was born September 29, 1927 in Darlington, Florida to Richard and Jessie Danley Harrison. Mrs. Slay was a lifelong resident of Sandy Creek Community. She was Baptist by faith. She was a member of First Baptist Church of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was a devoted wife of 52 years, traveling with her husband as he served in the United States Air Force. She was also a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved gardening, cross stitching, having won numerous awards at the Walton County Fair for her cross stitching and plants. Mrs. Slay was preceded in death by her father, Richard Ellis Harrison; mother, Jessie Danley Harrison; her husband, Jerrell Slay; son, William Allan Slay; daughter, Marsha Ann Glick; brother, Herbert Harrison; and sisters, Jewell Sanfalipo, Jean Wellan, Manota Brents & Sidney Rau. Mrs. Slay is survived by her son, Richard Jerrell Slay of Glendale, Florida; two daughters, Victoria Slay Rushing and husband Chester of Wausau, Florida, and Leanne Slay Calaci and husband Rocco of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; brother, Alton R. Harrison of Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters, Faye Stewart of Mossy Head, Florida, and Ethel Mae Harrison of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; nine grandchildren, Lisa Dean, Micah Hayes, Dawn Bear, Stacy Pate, Nicholas Slodki, Jessica Cash, Mariah Bibbey, Meghan Glick, and Michelle Slay; and eighteen great grandchildren, Dakota, Kolby & Makenzie Bear, Alex, Jenesie & Calvin Pate, Rachael & James Dean, Ramon Hearn, Simon, William & Sarah Slodki, Morgan & Bailey Cash, Jackson Bibbey, Aarron Ragan, Katelyn Nelson, and Olivia Slay.

A time of visitation will be held at 10:00 ~ 11:00 AM , Friday, September 1, 2017 at First Baptist Church; 216 East Live Oak Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM , Friday, September 1, 2017 at First Baptist Church, with Reverend Dean DeMarra officiating.

Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the Sandy Creek Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com

Clary- Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.