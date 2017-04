Brett Tyler Robertson, 16, also stole a debit card and a .22 caliber Ruger firearm along with ammunition. A runaway teen has been taken into custody by Walton County Sheriff’s Office after stealing a handgun, ammunition, and a car.

The stolen debit card was used to withdraw money on this past Tuesday just before 11 p.m. from an ATM at the Tom Thumb located at the corner of Highway 90 and U.S. Highway 331 in DeFuniak Springs.