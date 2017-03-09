RV Resort Proposed for PDL

A well-known Wakulla County real estate broker is contemplating the development of an RV resort in Ponce de Leon, potentially bringing an economic boost to the area.

The property, located on State Road 81 near Interstate 10, is owned by David McQuary. McQuary, who requested a land use variance for the property when the Ponce de Leon Town Council met Thursday, has opened similar resorts, including the Wildwood RV resort in Wakulla County. McQuary advised council members the site would be equipped to accommodate about 150 RVs at a time that could stay in the park for up to six consecutive months.

The council unanimously approved McQuary’s proposal. The request will ultimately need approval from the Holmes County Board of Commissioners before development for the site can proceed.