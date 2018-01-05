SACRED HEART’S STRUDER FAMILY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL GETS NEW ADDRESS

The entrance road to Sacred Heart’s Struder Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola officially received a new name and address in December 2017, according to the press release received today, January 4. The new address is 1 Bubba Watson Drive in honor of local area professional golfer Bubba Watson and to recognize the ongoing support of the Watson Family, who will serve as Ambassadors for Sacred Heart’s Struder Family Children’s Hospital.

In September of 2017, the Watson Family made a $2.1 million donation to Sacred Heart’s Struder Family Children’s Hospital. Bubba Watson stated, “As a professional golfer, I have experienced firsthand how fast the world moves on. One day, I can win a tournament and feel like I am on top of the world. The next day, a new tournament starts, and it is like the week before never happened. When the world moves so quickly, you ask yourself how to make a long-term difference, one that will last generations to come. For me, I found a way to make that long-term difference by helping to bring children and families the treatment they deserve close to home. But we still have a long way to go to ensure that all of the needed services will become a reality. I urge others to join me in support of our children in need.”

Susan Davis, President and CEO of Sacred Heart Health System stated, “Bubba and Angie Watson have been generous friends and tireless advocates of The Children’s Hospital.”

The Children’s Hospital, once fully completed, will be a 4-story facility serving families in Northwest Florida, South Alabama, and South Georgia. It will consolidate inpatient pediatric services to one location thereby increasing convenience for families. It will also increase access to specialized pediatric & maternity care, have pediatric procedure rooms, contain a 72-bed neonatal ICU, medical & surgical beds, and pediatric imaging abilities.

Sacred Heart’s current Children’s Hospital is a 117-bed facility that provides quality and compassionate care to children regardless of the parent’s ability to pay. It houses a pediatric emergency room, neonatal & pediatric ICU, cancer center, rehabilitation facility, and 29 pediatric specialties provided by more than 120 board-certified physicians.

For more information about donating or Sacred Heart’s new Children’s Hospital, you can call (850) 416-4660 or visit www.sacred-heart.org/foundation.