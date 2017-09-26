SAFETY CONCERNS SURFACE OVER IMPROVEMENTS TO 30A, CR 395

The long awaited construction designed to improve driving conditions on 30A and CR 395 has begun, but the work has generated safety concerns among many travelers. Complaints range from obstruction of a bike path forcing cyclists and pedestrians alike to cross the intersection in unmarked areas to work beginning with no clear plan on how to create safe passage for pedestrians.

According to County Engineer Chance Powell, the 395 bike path will be closed to pedestrians in November, but the 30A path will remain open although it might have to be shifted during some of the work.