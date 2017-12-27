SAFETY TIPS FOR NEW YEAR’S

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

With New Year’s right around the corner, here are some safety tips that will help keep you safe and sound this holiday. Remember while drinking, never set your drink down anywhere. There is always a chance someone might spike your drink while you step out for a moment or use the restroom. Instead take your drink with you or give it to a close friend. Also assign a designated driver before travelling to a New Year’s party. Drinking and Driving is against the law. As you attend a party, be aware where it’s at. You might be around people you’ve never met and could lead to a dangerous situation. Fireworks and guns being set off on holidays is still illegal. Travel with others to keep yourself safe. Lastly, loud noises usually scare pets, this can lead to them running away or even biting others. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year.