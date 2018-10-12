SALVATION ARMY IS MOVING OUT TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY MICHAEL

Salvation Army is moving to the affected area with their food trucks and supplies into the Panama City area and in the Tallahassee they are currently moving 40 food trucks to these affected areas. For those who want to help please call 1800 salarmy or go to www.helpsalvationarmy.org . If you would like to be a volunteer you have to register online at www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org . Click volunteer section and register. This will get you in touch with people to volunteer and better assist the community. They are trying to get the food trucks to feed those affecting and to help everyone on a physical and a spiritual level as well. Right now clothes donations are good but a monetary donation will help with those affected 100 percent of the money will go to the affected areas of Hurricane Michael. If anyone has any questions please Salvation Army Ft. Walton Beach 850-243-4531.

