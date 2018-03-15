SAM JONES SR. 1945-2018

Sam Jones, Sr, age 72, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Friday 9, 2018 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He was born October 2, 1945, in Geneva, Alabama, the son of Isaac and Mary Jones. Sam was employed with Henko Poultry in DeFuniak for over 40 years and retired as a supervisor. Many local residents were dependent on Sam’s ability as a handyman when things needed repair around their house. He was a loving Dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Isaac.

Sam is survived by two sons, Sam Jones, Jr and Sam Jones, III; one daughter, Sheila Jones; nine grandchildren, Candace, Quinton, Sierra, Brianna, Deanna, Tavion, and Kendrick Jones and Steven and Lewis King; twenty-six great-grandchildren; brother, Willie Edward Jones; and sister, Mary Jones.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 416 Railroad Street, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.