SAMPAIO SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced today that on October 4, 2017, Deoclecio Macha Sampaio Sampaio was sentenced to 30 years in the Department of Corrections after being found guilty of Robbery with a Firearm and Grand Theft of a Firearm. Pursuant to Florida’s “10/20/Life” law, the first 10 years of the sentence will be a minimum mandatory sentence, meaning the Defendant will serve that time day for day. The Defendant will also be placed on lifetime probation following his release from state prison. On April 5, 2017, the Defendant, along with another assailant, were invited into the victims’ apartment off Legion Drive in Destin, FL. Within one minute of entering the residence, the Defendant and other assailant attacked the victims. During the struggle, one of victims was shot in the chest. The Defendant and his companion fled the residence after stealing a firearm from the victims. A nearby surveillance video caught the suspects fleeing from the apartment complex.