People in Samson are concerned about conditions at Samson City Cemetery.

They say it’s not properly maintained.

Weeds and trees have grown up over the graves.

The land was intended to serve as a cemetery for Samson’s black community, but it isn’t in the city limits.

This week, the council talked about annexing the cemetery but no decision was made.

Commissioner James Ruttlen says he plans to bring the issue up again for more discussion.